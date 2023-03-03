Giants of the Earth Heritage Center presents another fascinating Passport to Other Cultures program on Thursday, March 9 at 6:30 p.m.

This March we are honored to display a locally-curated, Hmong cultural exhibit that grew out of a partnership between the La Crosse Public Library and Hmong Cultural & Community Agency (HCCA)!

2023 Passports to Other Countries - Tria Meier

Tria Meier, a Caledonian who will be contributing to the pop-up exhibit, displays traditional Hmong culture clothing and will provide sticky rice and Hmong sausage for Passports to Other Countries. 
2023 Passports to Other Countries - Yia Vue & Rev. Mike McElwee

Giants of the Earth speakers Yia Vue and Rev. Mike McElwee stand in front of the Christ Episcopal Church in La Crosse, Wisconsin.

