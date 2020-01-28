At a One Act Play public performance last Friday, Jan. 24, Rose Buttell (left photo) played “Heidi,” the waitress who is serving difficult customer “Neve,” (played by Kennedy Holdmeyer) in “The Customer is Always Wrong.”

In the second photo, Hannah Boudreaux plays babysitter “Ilisa,” while Aften Myhre portrays her challenging charge “Opal.” The Caledonia One Act Play troupe went on to compete at their sub section meet the following day, taking fourth place.

