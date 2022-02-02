Giants of the Earth Heritage Center is an educational, non-profit institution located on Main Street in Spring Grove. We have been in this building since 2010 and consider it our permanent home. We accomplished the first renovation during 2010-2011. It was adequate to carry us forward for a few years, but now we have grown to need more.
There is still a lot of work to do to ensure the space is safe and ready for the community, and now we are making it accessible to all by meeting ADA specifications throughout the four levels.
Today we are 14 months into a major renovation/restoration, and concurrently we are launching the public phase of a capital campaign that ends at Syttende Mai (May 17) 2022.
The Renovation/Restoration Uplifting capital campaign will fund preservation of the 1893 structure that is on the National Register of Historic Places. Improvements include new HVAC throughout all four levels, expanded electrical grid to support improved lighting and technology , a newly created rest room, a brand-new kitchen facility for catered events and other facility operations, a state-of-the-art filming studio, a book shop space added to the Gift Shop, an elevator to access every level, spaces for six exhibits at a time, plus a newly-poured parking lot at the rear of the building. The entire building and outdoor spaces are ADA compliant. Now the construction project is entering the home-stretch, slated to be complete by the end of April.
The plan is creating a quiet, well-appointed office space for Anastasia to digitize photos and family documents including stories so our public is able to share them with a wider audience, and for Violet to edit filmed family stories and create transcripts of them when she and Stacy are not interacting with visitors to our building.
We built a community gathering space with flexibility for meetings including a large pull-down screen. Families who gather for a reunion can take advantage of a sound-proof filming studio to preserve family stories today that will be available to the young people of the future so they can see and hear preceding generations of the family that they didn’t get to meet.
Come and see a lovely garden with beautiful flowers and butterflies and the calming sounds of a flowing stream. Be surrounded by a bronze sculpture and large murals created by artists Sallie DeReus and Doug Eckheart. Here you can connect to nature and relax.
Our Board and Staff envision more programming that will engage youth in tangible activities that direct them away from computer-driven pursuits guiding them to discover gifts they didn’t know they had within themselves.
We have accomplished the plans and execution of them to create an exciting place to meet, a community gathering space if you will, and now we need to pay for what we have built, and also be able to fund general operations as well as programming that interprets our mission.
“We have been so fortunate to receive amazing and impactful gifts during the first phase of the campaign from local foundations, area businesses and community donors,” said Karen Gray, president of the Board of Directors who join me in thanking these donors for their support. We now invite the broader community to help us complete this campaign effort to provide the area with an amazing meeting place, plus exhibits on the second and third floors, and an environment that stimulates educational development for persons of all ages through on-going and expanded programming.”
“When complete, these renovations/restorations will ensure a quality experience for everyone in the area: families, organizations, our staff and the many who volunteer to help with our mission,” said Bill Fried,” acting executive director.
“The Giants restoration project is extraordinary in that it enables us to serve the community--of all ages and abilities, in ways previously impossible! We have already experienced the benefits of the updated space with local school children involved with our after-school enrichment program activities and the Sixth Grade Academy, and are excited to see the community access upper floors with our new, “uplifting” elevator! The space is warm in the winter and cool in the summer thanks to the recent upgrades--essential for our bodies and our permanent, rotating, and pop-up collections in the exhibit rooms and archival spaces. One of the things I am most excited about is the new kitchen which allows groups to provide delicious home-cooked meals during their events and our annual events such as Norwegian Ridge Language and Culture Camp, and the biennial Gala. We can now also create “test kitchen” video recordings of ethnic cuisine from our area and around the world during our 12-month “Passport to other Cultures” initiative and beyond. Everywhere you look in the building, you can see the pride and skill of many local laborers who wanted to do things the ‘right way’ for posterity and architectural/historical preservation. We are beyond blessed that this is truly “Spring Grove’s Gathering Place,” and bid you a warm welcome when you come to visit or host your next event here!
The SAC (after school enrichment) program, that we co-lead with Little Gnome daycare, can fully interact with our building as a living creative community classroom space. The murals and exhibits come alive, promote thought and creativity, and allow us to adapt larger themes of our exhibit and program work into curriculum and special projects featured as temporary exhibits by the children. The newly installed giant projector screen is an exciting tool for these adventurers of all ages, as well. We can now take “tours” to other parts of the world, show videos and presentations, and examine local history with these technological upgrades.” said Rachel Storlie, Community Outreach Coordinator.
We remind people that we need to keep the doors open, lights on, and pay staff, so we will also be seeking support for the annual fund this year.
Right now, we need your help to finish the capital campaign. We are close to realizing the goal of $625,000. – only $48,118 to go. Can you help by donating a tax-deductible gift and mailing it to PO Box 223 in Spring Grove, MN 55974?
If you’d like to support Giants and want to learn more, visit giantsoftheearth.org Thank you.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.