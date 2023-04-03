The Newhouse Norsemen 4-H club was founded in 1928 and is located in Spring Grove.
We give back to our community by delivering meals on wheels, taking care of the plants at the City of Spring Grove signs, adopting a highway and cleaning the Spring Grove Township Hall. Our Community pride activities include singing Christmas carols at the Spring Grove Nursing Home and Assisted Living, making goody bags and cards for Semeac Dining, as well as residents of the Assisted Living and Nursing home during Christmas. We also make tie blankets for Children's Miracle Network.
Our members participated in the Houston County Fair, Mn State Fair and project bowls. Our Club won Champion Booth and Community Pride and also received Reserve Champion Banner. We also received an Honor Club Award this past year.
Our Club also loves to go bowling in the winter, along with a pizza party and goes on an educational trip in the summer, as well as does fall events like a corn maze and haunted House.
We currently have 24 members youth members: Caroline & Natalie Becker, Ethan, Shawn & Nate Crouch, Nikoli Holthaus, Kaitlyn, Carter, Chayce Klug, Maverick, Estelle and Dallas KLug, Siri, Ezra, and Evie Konkel, Ryland Moen, Josh, Cashton, & Mckenna Newgaard, Harper Staton, Lydia Solum, Addison and Tyler Turner and Garrett Waldenberger.
We Meet the second Sunday of the month at the Spring Grove Town Hall. Adult leaders this year is Darrel & Krista Klug and Tony & Erin Konkel.
Addison says she gets to experience opportunities that I may not have otherwise & helps me stay involved in my community; Tyler says I get to connect with my friends that I wouldn't see all year long; Katilyn says she gets to build lifelong friendships & also loves to help her community out; Ethan likes being able to meet new people & spend time with friends and show off what I have done with my animals.
Carter says he loves showing his pigs & dairy at the fair and making tie blankets for Children's Miracle Network; Lydia says I love 4-H because it's a great way to give back to my wonderful community; Nathan says My favorite thing about 4-h is getting to show off my hard work I have done with my animals; Shawn says he likes being able to take all my animals to fair and state fair; Chayce says he likes be able to show his calf at the fair.
