The Newhouse Norsemen 4-H club was founded in 1928 and is located in Spring Grove.

2023 4-h - Newhouse Norsemen

We give back to our community by delivering meals on wheels, taking care of the plants at the City of Spring Grove signs, adopting a highway and cleaning the Spring Grove Township Hall. Our Community pride activities include singing Christmas carols at the Spring Grove Nursing Home and Assisted Living, making goody bags and cards for Semeac Dining, as well as residents of the Assisted Living and Nursing home during Christmas. We also make tie blankets for Children's Miracle Network.

