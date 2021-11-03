By Jordan Gerard
Editor, The Caledonia Argus
Houston County is Minnesota’s most southeastern county, and just over the border lies Iowa’s most northeastern county, Allamakee County, with a lot to offer.
Valerie Reinke, executive director for Allamakee County Economic Development and Tourism, said there’s five things they hang their hat on.
The geography and the history of the Driftless Region as showcased by the recently built visitors center just south of Lansing. The Driftless Area Education and Visitors Center has three levels of cultural, recreational, natural and historical interpretive exhibits, and not to mention scenic river views.
The center is located at 1944 Columbus Road, right off the Great River Road. That road claims 36.2 miles in Allamakee County. The Driftless Area Scenic Byway – voted the most scenic in Iowa – has 100 miles through the northeastern county.
Reinke said that road goes through the Yellow River State Forest, which encompasses 9,000 acres in the southeast corner of the county.
“There are many lookouts, places to camp, hike and ride fat tire bikes,” she said.
One of Allamakee County’s most known landmarks is Effigy Mounds National Monument, featuring over 200 ancient mounds in the shape of bears, birds, deer, bison, lynx, turtles, panthers or water spirit, according to the National Park Service. The purpose of the mounds remains a mystery, but fascinating to all who hike the park’s trails. The monument is located three miles north of Marquette, at 151 Hwy. 76, Harpers Ferry, Iowa.
Reinke said her personal favorite experience is hiking the south route to the marching bears mounds.
“I had no idea that it aligned with the moon, stars and sun,” she said. “When you understand how it ties into [Indigenous American] Indian culture, it’s pretty amazing.”
The town of Lansing, Iowa is “where Main Street meets the Mississippi” and is a historic town that has seen a lot of recent changes, Reinke said.
“Historic Lansing is a Main Street designation. A number of new businesses opened, many of them women-owned, some are growing businesses, some have opened multiple businesses,” she said.
In addition to its shops and restaurants, Lansing is home to Mt. Hosmer, a city park atop a bluff that offers scenic views over 35,000 acres of Mississippi backwaters. Find Mt. Hosmer on 6th St. N., one mile from Main Street in Lansing. A playground, hiking trails and fat tire biking greet visitors in the park.
Speaking of towns in Allamakee County, be sure to stop in New Albin, just on the border with Minnesota. New Albin offers a well-known meat market, restaurant and a splashpad. For anglers, check out the Army Road. This road goes two miles into the backwaters and has a public boat landing (follow Elm St. out of town). Be sure to check water levels and precipitation amounts before traveling.
Harpers Ferry is Allamakee County’s third river town and features a large public access boat ramp. Additionally, there’s also handicap offshore accessibility to ensure everyone can enjoy the river.
Visit downtown Waukon and find shops and restaurants in a bustling town. Be sure to find fresh cheese curds and take a tour of WW Homestead Dairy, and shop their local products including cream-line milk, ice cream, cheese and butter. Call ahead for tours, 563-568-4950.
Allamakee County is home to Postville, Iowa, a town of cultural diversity including Hispanic and Jewish populations.
Don’t forget to visit Waterville, a small town of 135 people, but also home to Paint Creek Gifts featuring handcrafted soaps, lotions, scrubs and balms. Paint Creek Gifts can be found on Etsy as well. In 2017, Ragbrai visited Waterville and the population swelled to about 15,000 over five hours.
Ragbrai kept people coming back to the area after the bike race was finished.
“We’re a county of 14,000 people. We have agriculture, manufacturing, outdoors,” Reinke said. “If you want it just out the back door, this whole area has that.”
The Economic Development and Tourism team knows that it has to work together with other Driftless Region counties to bring people in, and to build a workforce.
“The Economic and Development and Tourism drives that force. We work with our neighbors,” she said. “What’s good for us is good for our neighbors too. Residents might live in one state, work in another and take their kids to daycare in another.”
For more information, contact Allamakee EDT at 563-568-2624, email allamakeecountyedt@gmail.com or visit www.allamakeecounty.com.
