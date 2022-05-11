The National Association of Conservation Districts (NACD), in partnership with the NACD Auxiliary, announced the winners of the 2021 Photo Contest and 2021 Poster Contest during the 76th NACD Annual Meeting Inspirational Session.
The photo contest, open to amateur photographers in both youth and adult divisions, consists of images reflecting the themes of “Agriculture and Conservation Across America,” “Close Up Conservation,” “Conservation in Action” and “Conservation Practices.”
“This year’s contest winners creatively captured the beauty and importance of conservation and those working to help protect our natural resources,” NACD Auxiliary President Karen Smart said.
The 2021 Photo Contest winners consisted of two local individuals, Karalee Christensen, age 17 Youth Division and Joni Mehus Adult Division.
Joni Mehus, of rural Spring Grove, has entered many award winning photos in the NACD Photo Contest over the years. In 2021, her entry in the Adult Division of the “Conservation Practices” category is the 1st place winner. Joni has promoted this contest to many including her niece, Karalee Christensen.
Karalee Christensen is the 1st Place winner in the “Conservation in Action” category Youth Division.
Christensen, residing in rural Houston, MN, has placed each year since 2017.
In 2017 as an eighth grader in the youth division, she placed 2nd in the “Conservation in Action” category.
2018 – 2nd place in the “Agriculture Conservation Across America” category.
2019 – 1st place in the “Agriculture Conservation Across America” category.
2020 – 2nd place in the “Conservation in Action” and “Close Up Conservation” categories.
2021 – 1st place in the Conservation in Action” category.
