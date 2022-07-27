By Katie Drewitz, University of Minnesota Extension
The Mulhern farm originated in 1900 when Michael Mulhern and Rose Gaughan were married. The couple had six children. Two of the boys grew up and were married but the remaining siblings stayed on the farm and took over their parents’ diversified operation. The farm was sold to the siblings’ nephew and his wife, Eugene, and Beth, in 1970. Eugene and Beth had been residing in Maple Grove with their three children, Chris, Laurie, and Greg.
Eugene was ecstatic about being able to farm. He decided to re-establish the barn so he could milk 18 Holsteins along with working off the farm. An addition to the barn was built in 1980 allowing for the milking herd to expand to 64 cows. In the following years, expansion continued as did the modernization of the dairy.
After Eugene and Beth’s son, Greg, finished vocational school and married Barb Schmidt the four decided to build a new dairy facility on the farm. In 1995, the new facility was finished, and the family milked 300 cows. Eugene, Beth, Greg, and Barb became partners in the operation at that time.
In 2014, Gene and Beth retired. Greg and Barb’s nephew Cory, who had been working at the dairy, became a partner. Cory’s children along with Cory’s partner Billie Tweeten and her children are often working together on the farm. Family members along with 10 full-time employees and several part-time employees help make the farm a success. Nick Peterson has been employed by Mulhern Dairy for over 20 years.
Mulhern Dairy now consists of 900 cows milked three times a day. The family raises 850 dairy heifers and farms 1,400 acres. The Mulherns operate a custom forage harvesting business and are involved in custom manure application.
Greg and Barb had three children, Brett, Bradley, and Derek. Cory and Billie’s families include children Riley, Emma, Miles and Brynn.
Gene and Beth are members of the Southeast Minnesota Ag Alliance. Cory served on the county DHIA board and the county American Dairy Association. Billie serves on various church committees. Greg and Barb have served on church committees and Barb has also worked with the 4-H Federation. Derek is a past state FFA president. All family members are supporters of 4-H and FFA.
Families from around the state, including the Mulherns, will be officially recognized in a ceremony Thursday, Aug. 4 at the annual Farmfest near Redwood Falls, Minn. Profiles of the 2022 honorees and information on the recognition event can be found on the University’s farm family website, https://extension.umn.edu/farm-families.
Honored families are chosen, one per county, by local University of Minnesota Extension committees based on their demonstrated commitment to their communities and to enhancing and supporting agriculture.
“These farm families are a major driver of Minnesota's economy and the vitality of Minnesota's rural communities,” said Bev Durgan, dean of the University of Minnesota Extension. “The University of Minnesota is proud to recognize these farm families for their contributions to agriculture and their communities.”
Along with Farmfest, University units sponsoring the recognition event include the University of Minnesota Extension, Minnesota Agricultural Experiment Station, the College of Food, Agricultural and Natural Resource Sciences, and the College of Veterinary Medicine.
Farmfest runs Aug. 2-4 at the Gilfillan Estate, near Redwood Falls, Minn. Event hours are from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is $8.00 in advance or $10.00 at the gate and those 17 and under are admitted free. More information on Farmfest is available at https://www.ideaggroup.com/farmfest.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.