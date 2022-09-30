Motorists are reminded not to move barricades or drive on a closed Highway 76 bridge north of Houston where crews are doing resurfacing work, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.
Moving the barricades that block traffic from the bridge is dangerous and illegal. If individuals are observed or recorded moving barricades, they could be prosecuted. The same is possible for vehicles crossing the bridge that has been blocked by barricades. Road closed signs are placed in advance of the bridge warning motorists.
Crew are removing portions of the pavement on the bridge, which can expose rebar, and will be paving it soon with concrete. Driving on the deck is dangerous and can also damage the paving work, which would extend the length of time needed to complete the work.
The bridge at mile post 26.34, south of Money Creek and north of Houston, is closed and traffic is detoured.
• Motorists traveling north on Highway 76 will go west on Highway 16, then north on Highway 43 toward Rushford and then east on County Road 27 toward Money Creek, which turns into County Road 26 to rejoin Highway 76.
• Motorists traveling south on Highway 76 will take County Road 26/27 to Rushford, then go south on Highway 43 and turn east onto Highway 16 toward Houston to rejoin Highway 76.
The second bridge being resurfaced is 1.62 miles north of the first one at mile post 27.96. The bridge remains open with one lane of traffic going through at a time with signals directing traffic.
There is no through traffic between the two bridges, but residents and delivery services can access homes located between the bridges.
Safety
Motorists may encounter lane closures or lane shifts, uneven road surfaces, equipment and other unexpected obstacles when driving near or through work zones. MnDOT advises motorists to:
• Expect delays, especially during peak travel times.
• Go hands-free and minimize other distractions (e.g., don’t eat or drink while driving).
• Follow posted speed limits; the fine for speeding in a work zone is $300.
