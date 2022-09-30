Motorists are reminded not to move barricades or drive on a closed Highway 76 bridge north of Houston where crews are doing resurfacing work, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

Moving the barricades that block traffic from the bridge is dangerous and illegal. If individuals are observed or recorded moving barricades, they could be prosecuted. The same is possible for vehicles crossing the bridge that has been blocked by barricades. Road closed signs are placed in advance of the bridge warning motorists.

