By Jan Lee Buxengard
Special to the Argus
The Molling family farm is located in Mayville Township in Houston County. The farm, now owned by Thomas and Barbara Molling, received Century Farm recognition for year 2020 at the 2021 Houston County Fair on August 19.
Each year the Minnesota State Fair and the Minnesota Farm Bureau Federation work in conjunction on the Century Farm program to honor Minnesota families that have owned their farms for at least 100 years, are at least 50 acres in size and are currently involved in farming.
Century Farm families receive a commemorative outdoor sign, as well as a certificate signed by the president of the State Fair, president of the Minnesota Farm Bureau and the Governor of Minnesota. The county presentation was made by Christopher and Jane Bjerke of Farm Bureau Financial Services, Caledonia.
The Century Farm Program was created in 1976 to promote agriculture and honor historic family farms in the state. There have been nearly 11,000 farms recognized as Century Farms and nearly 450 sesquicentennial farms since they began being recognized in 2008.
History of the farm began with Peter and Lizzie Molling purchasing the 80-acre farm in November 1919 from Frank Hayertz for $152.50 per acre. The second generation to farm the land was Peter and Lizzie’s son, Lloyd and his wife Genevieve, when they purchased the farm in 1950.
In 1980, their son Thomas and his wife Barbara became the third generation of owners to farm and raise their family including Peter, Laura, Adam and Anne. The present home was built in 1997.
The farm has raised dairy, pigs, beef and cash crops of soybeans and corn. They also grew hay and oats.
The granary is the only original building left on the farm, having withstood a tornado that hit the area maybe about eight years ago, Tom recalled.
