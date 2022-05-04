Mollie B. is partnering with Giants of the Earth Heritage Center to create an original song about her hometown of Spring Grove, MN. There are four ways to contribute to this project:*
IN PERSON: Attend our Mollie B. show on May 7 and find Community Outreach Coordinator Rachel Storlie and the “Giants mobile recording studio,” where you can make a short video or audio recording testimonial about why you love Spring Grove, sharing brief memories and history. We ask that all those who participate allow us to take their photo and record their name and contact info as part of our consent package for the next steps in the process.
EMAIL OR SNAIL MAIL: Area/former residents can submit their memories and mini-bio via email (sgheritage@gmail.com), or snail mail (PO Box 223, Spring Grove, MN, 55974) or drop it off at Giants of the Earth Heritage Center (163 W. Main St. Spring Grove, MN) by May 31
STOP IN to Giants of the Earth Heritage Center during the upcoming Syttende Mai Fest (activities at Giants Thursday-Saturday, May 12-14) to record or write your memories! We can also assist you during regular business hours: 10am-5pm Mon-Sat)
ONLINE FORM: For people only wishing to share specific memories or comments, a short form entry should be utilized via the Giants website: www.giantsoftheearth.org. This online form will accept memories/comments up to 250 characters or approximately 36 words in length and will enable Mollie B. to search for viable song lyrics.
All of these methods for gathering memories will continue throughout the month of May at Giants, and via email, snail mail, or drop-in or appointment at our big yellow building on Main St. open Monday-Saturday from 10am-5pm.
What happens after we have collected your Spring Grove memories and comments? Mollie B. to do her magic! Later on, after the chords and melodies and arrangement have come together, the song will be recorded and Giants will help her release the new song to the community, region, and far beyond!
And here are some other “basics” that should be included somewhere/somehow:
Mollie B. asks participants to address the following topics: school, church, activities: sports, music, etc., and unique Spring Grove culture.
The longer submissions via email, snail mail, drop off, or video may be used as part of an associated book project, or as project archival material for upcoming exhibits and local historical preservation.
Mollie B and Squeezebox with Ted Lange will perform a concert on Saturday, May 7, at the Fest Building in Spring Grove, from 2 to 4 p.m. Doors open at 1:45 p.m.
Tickets are $20/adult ($22 if paying with credit card to handle transaction fees), children 12 years old and younger free with paid adult, ages 13-21 tickets (or with college student ID) only $8!
Purchase tickets via phone: 507-498-5070, on www.giantsoftheearth.org or www.mollieb.com.
