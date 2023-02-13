Today, Minnesota Department of Transportation Commissioner Nancy Daubenberger was confirmed with bipartisan support by the Minnesota Senate.
Commissioner Daubenberger has worked for MnDOT for more than 23 years. She was appointed as the agency’s Commissioner by Governor Tim Walz and Lt. Governor Peggy Flanagan in May 2022. Prior to serving as Commissioner, Daubenberger served as Deputy Commissioner and Chief Engineer for three years. She has also served as Assistant Commissioner for Engineering Services, the State Bridge Engineer, and previously worked in planning, project management and design roles for the MnDOT Bridge Office and Metro District. Earlier in her career, Daubenberger worked in consulting for about six years, in both bridge and road design.
“Nancy Daubenberger’s work to improve and expand our state’s extensive transportation system has already put the Minnesota Department of Transportation in a strong position for the future,” said Governor Walz. “I look forward to working together to build a world-class transportation system with options for every Minnesotan.”
“Nancy Daubenberger is an accomplished leader who understands the importance of building coalitions to address the diversity of transportation needs across our state,” said Lieutenant Governor Flanagan. “I’m excited to continue working alongside Nancy to build a safe, sustainable, and efficient transportation system that works for all Minnesotans.”
“I’m deeply grateful to Governor Walz and Lt. Governor Flanagan for the trust they have placed in me to lead MnDOT, and to be confirmed with bipartisan support in the Senate,” Commissioner Daubenberger said. “MnDOT has important work ahead of us to achieve our vision of a multimodal transportation system that maximizes the health of people, the environment, and our economy. I look forward to continuing that work with partners across state and local government, the Legislature, as well as the labor and business communities.”
Commissioner Daubenberger is a native of Minnesota and holds a Master’s degree in Civil Engineering (with a structural emphasis) from the University of Minnesota, as well as a Bachelor of Science degree in Civil Engineering from North Dakota State University. Nancy and her husband reside in Woodbury, Minnesota, where they raised their daughter and son.
The Department of Transportation is the state’s principal agency responsible for developing, implementing, administering, and coordinating state transportation policies, plans and programs – including the state highway system, aeronautics, motor carriers, ports, public transit and railroads.
