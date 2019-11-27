Caledonia elementary embraced Minnesota United Acts of Kindness week.
“The Caledonia teachers really got into things this year and went above and beyond with their kiddos,” Adrianne Olson, marketing director with Great Rivers United Way.
· In Art Teacher Samantha Steel Kruse’s first grade classroom, students created kindness cards for the office staff and sang them a song.
· In Becky Newgaard’s kindergarten classroom, students have been taking turns giving one another sincere compliments (they have been working on going into more detail than “you are a good friend” or “I like to play with you”) at their morning meetings. Names are drawn until everyone gives and receives on compliment – picture 1.
· In Stacy Meyer’s kindergarten classroom, students created kindness cards and took home a sheet of suggestions that would help them be kind at home – picture 2
·In Kelly Hansen’s first grade classroom, students made “I hope this brightens your day!” cards and attached treats to them. They were given to adults with whom the students work.
· In Peggy Purcell’s second grade classroom, students spent time “filling the bucket” of a classmate they don’t know as well, and at the end of the day, wrote down how that experience made them feel.
· In Nancy and Mitch Mullins’ fourth grade classrooms, students wrote and shared compliments about one another. They also made a Kindness Calendar with a daily challenge for the month of December and asked other classrooms to join them.
Caledonia part of several events
In celebration of Minnesota United Acts of Kindness Week, Great Rivers United Way (GRUW) is launching a chain of events designed to brighten the day for people in La Crescent and Caledonia.
On Tuesday, November 19, GRUW arrived at La Crescent and Caledonia elementary schools with baskets of apples for school staff. The apples, donated by Bauer’s Market in La Crescent, were meant to recognize the contributions teachers and other staff members make in the lives of students. In turn, students created “Kindness Cards” that GRUW will distribute to area senior citizens and other civil servants.
“Minnesota United Acts of Kindness Week is designed to demonstrate that a simple act of kindness can change someone’s day and spark a chain reaction,” said Mary Kay Wolf, GRUW Executive Director.
Wolf continued, “This is a perfect project for United Ways to lead because our work is based on connections and the positive impact a gift – in this case, an act of kindness – can make. We see on a daily basis how generosity can impact a string of people, and this is no different.”
Minnesota United Acts of Kindness Week was November 18-22. All Minnesotans are challenged to perform one random act of kindness each day. GRUW serves Houston County and six additional counties in Wisconsin.
