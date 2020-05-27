Rebeckah Schroeder of the Caledonia FFA Chapter was named Minnesota FFA Star in Production Placement on the final day of the organization’s virtual state convention.
Schroeder is the daughter of Daniel and Sheila Schroeder of Caledonia. Her FFA chapter is led by agricultural teachers and advisors Richard Larson, Brad Harguth and Connor McCormick. The Minnesota FFA Foundation’s sponsor for the State Star recognition program is Compeer Financial Services.
The 2020 award winner began working on the family’s dairy farm when she was 12-years-old. Today, her family cares for about 550 head of dairy cows, heifers, calves and steers, and farm 1,600 acres. Schroeder is responsible for managing the parlor, milking cows, feeding calves and assisting with field work. Since graduating in 2018, she has been working full-time on the farm with a goal to one day own and operate the business.
Through FFA, Schroeder participated in the dairy evaluation and milk quality teams and the Farm Bureau Discussion Meet. She also represented Minnesota at the National FFA Convention last year as one of the finalists in the Dairy Production Proficiency Placement.
“Being the parlor manager requires me to analyze paperwork in addition to my physical jobs on the farm,” said Schroeder. “I personally love working the overtime hours because farming never seems to feel like work to me.”
In addition to her Supervised Agriculture Experience (SAE), Schroeder served as an officer for the Caledonia FFA Chapter for three years.
She was a member of the Portland Prairie 4-H Club and the National Honor Society, served on mission trips with St. Vincent Mission and assisted at St. Luke’s Church with the annual harvest supper.
In an SAE program, students apply what they are learning in the classroom. A student designs a program to gain hands-on experience and develop skills in agricultural career areas which interest them. Students are supervised by agricultural education teachers in cooperation with parents, employers and other adults who assist them in the development and achievement of their educational and career goals.
Each year, 16 state finalists — four in each category — vie for the association’s top awards: Star Farmer, Star in Agribusiness, Star in Production Placement and Star in Agriscience. The awards honor students who have developed outstanding agricultural skills through their SAE and earned the FFA State Degree.
Three other finalists vied for the Star Production Placement distinction: Cody Gifford of the Russell-Tyler-Ruthton FFA Chapter, Ben Olander of the Staples Motley FFA Chapter and Bailey Reimer of the Southwest Metro FFA Chapter.
Links to watch the virtual award ceremonies can be found on the Convention App at https://event.crowdcompass.com/mnffa2020 on desktop, or by searching Minnesota FFA on the Crowd Compass Attendee Hub app on mobile devices.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.