Nearly 60 Minnesota Farmers Union (MFU) members traveled to St. Paul on Tuesday for MFU’s Lobby Day.

Members visited with legislators and heard from several speakers, including Transportation Commissioner Nancy Daubenberger, Revenue Commissioner Paul Marquart, State Auditor Julie Blaha and Deputy Agriculture Commissioner Andrea Vaubel. Legislators who addressed the group included Majority Leader Kari Dziedzic and House Speaker Melissa Hortman.

