Nearly 60 Minnesota Farmers Union (MFU) members traveled to St. Paul on Tuesday for MFU’s Lobby Day.
Members visited with legislators and heard from several speakers, including Transportation Commissioner Nancy Daubenberger, Revenue Commissioner Paul Marquart, State Auditor Julie Blaha and Deputy Agriculture Commissioner Andrea Vaubel. Legislators who addressed the group included Majority Leader Kari Dziedzic and House Speaker Melissa Hortman.
Expanding access to MinnesotaCare through a public option, allowing farmers and independent repair technicians to repair farm equipment, establishing a grain indemnity fund and continued support for biofuels and local meat and poultry processing expansion were among the top issues discussed during the nearly 40 scheduled meetings.
“Thank you to everyone who braved the icy roads and traveled to St. Paul for our first in-person Lobby Day in several years,” said MFU President Gary Wertish. “It is meaningful to connect with your legislator and share your concerns. I attended several meetings and enjoyed the great dialogue.”
“Thank you, too, to the legislators and commissioners who visited with MFU members,” said MFU Vice President Anne Schwagerl. “You are pulled in many different directions, and we appreciate the time you took to have important conversations with MFU members.”
About Minnesota Farmers Union
Minnesota Farmers Union works to protect and enhance the economic interests and quality of life of family farmers and ranchers and rural communities. MFU is a nonprofit membership-based organization. Membership is open to everyone. Learn more and join at www.mfu.org, and follow MFU on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.