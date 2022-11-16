Minnesota Farmers Union Foundation is proud to participate in the 14th annual Give to the Max Day on Thursday, Nov. 17.
Give to the Max is a statewide giving event that raises millions each year for more than 6,000 causes across Minnesota and beyond. Considered Minnesota’s holiday for generosity, donors have given more than $255 million since the inaugural Give to the Max Day in 2009.
This is the first year Minnesota Farmers Union Foundation is participating in Give to the Max Day.
The Minnesota Farmers Union Foundation (MFUF), a non-profit 501(c)3 organization, was established in 1958 to advance the educational mission of Minnesota Farmers Union. It supports summer camps for youth ages 8 to 18, FFA and 4-H member endeavors, the Minnesota Cooks program, an antitrust legal fellowship, member education and programming about climate change and renewable energy, and research aimed at addressing the bottleneck in local meat processing.
“The farmers who started Minnesota Farmers Union were strong believers in education and that’s why they started the Foundation in 1958. They wanted to teach people about farming and cooperatives,” said MFUF President Gary Wertish. “Throughout the last 64 years, the Foundation has continued to educate people about farming and cooperatives through annual summer camps and has also expanded into informing people about local foods through the Minnesota Cooks program. The Foundation has also expanded into other areas as needs have arisen, honoring the founders’ mission of ongoing education.”
“Last year was the biggest Give to the Max Day yet, as donors came together to give $34 million to nearly 6,500 nonprofits and schools across Minnesota,” said Jake Blumberg, executive director of GiveMN, the nonprofit which hosts Give to the Max. “Minnesotans have shown their generosity during the last two tough years and, like all of us, organizations are feeling the effects of global inflation as they work to improve the lives of our neighbors. We ask donors to be as generous as they can again this year.”
To participate in Give to the Max, donors may visit GiveMN.org and search for the causes they care about most by name, keyword, ZIP code, and more. To follow along with Give to the Max and make a gift to your favorite cause, visit GiveMN.org, and use #GTMD22 to join in the conversation online.
