The Minnesota Farm Bureau is pleased to recognize 40 recipients of the Sesquicentennial Farm award for 2020. 

A commemorative certificate signed by Governor Tim Walz, Minnesota Department of Agriculture Commissioner Thom Petersen and Minnesota Farm Bureau Federation President Kevin Paap will be awarded to qualifying families, along with an outdoor sign signifying Sesquicentennial Farm recognition. 

Information on all Sesquicentennial Farm families will be available online at www.fbmn.org.

Fillmore

Lowell E Tollefson, Preston, 1858

Houston

Howard Staggemeyer, Eitzen, 1868

Winona

Gene and Mary Lou Nepper Matzke, Rochester, 1862

Duane Papenfuss, Winona, 1869

