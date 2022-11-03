We are proud to announce Jared Mazurek as the new Executive Director for the Minnesota Deer Hunters Association (MDHA). Mazurek will be responsible for the leadership and management of MDHA in accordance with the strategic plan, Corporate Bylaws and MDHA’s mission of “working for tomorrow’s wildlife and hunter’s today.”
Jared joins MDHA to further pursue his passion for sharing the wonders of the outdoors with folks of all ages and backgrounds. He is a Minnesota native who has spent the last decade as a leader in Environmental Education in the state of Colorado. He is excited to return to his roots and serve MDHA’s members and the Minnesota deer herd.
“I am honored to be joining such an amazing group of passionate individuals and fulfilling such an important mission of conserving Minnesota habitat and traditions,” said Mazurek.
Jared and his family are currently in the process of relocating to the Grand Rapids area.
Jared completed a Masters in Teaching degree at Colorado College and Undergraduate degrees in Environmental Science, Geography and Spanish at the University of Denver.
His studies have taken him to remote places throughout the Southwestern US, Baja California, Nicaragua and Ecuador, where he has conducted research on lacertilian biogeography, ecosystem health and sustainable development. Jared has also worked as a backpacking guide throughout the Western US and the Canadian Rockies, but feels a sense of belonging in the lakes and forests of the Minnesota landscape.
Jared has served as the Executive Director and Education Director of a number of Environmental Education Centers in Colorado, served as Chair of the Colorado Environmental Education Leadership Council, served on the Board of Directors for the Cache La Poudre National Heritage area and serves on a number of national committees focused on Natural Resources and Education.
As a lifelong hunter, Jared is looking forward to combining his passions and experiences to further the efforts of MDHA.
MDHA State President, Denis Quarberg, states “Jared will fill a crucial role within the organization and we fully anticipate his presence will ensure MDHA will not only succeed but grow for many years to come. The MDHA Executive Board and Staff welcome Jared.”
