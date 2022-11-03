Jared Mazurek.jpg

Jared Mazurek

We are proud to announce Jared Mazurek as the new Executive Director for the Minnesota Deer Hunters Association (MDHA). Mazurek will be responsible for the leadership and management of MDHA in accordance with the strategic plan, Corporate Bylaws and MDHA’s mission of “working for tomorrow’s wildlife and hunter’s today.”

Jared joins MDHA to further pursue his passion for sharing the wonders of the outdoors with folks of all ages and backgrounds. He is a Minnesota native who has spent the last decade as a leader in Environmental Education in the state of Colorado. He is excited to return to his roots and serve MDHA’s members and the Minnesota deer herd.

