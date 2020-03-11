Six award-winning Minnesota authors will be touring SELCO region libraries this spring from March 24 to May 21.
Minnesota author and New York Times Bestselling author Brian Freeman will be visiting the Caledonia Public Library on Thursday, April 30, at 6 p.m. to talk about his books.
According to his website, Freeman writes psychological thrillers. His novel “Spilled Blood” won the award for Best Hardcover Novel in the annual Thriller Awards, and his novel “The Burying Place” was a finalist for the same award.
Other winners of this award have included authors Lisa Gardner, John Sandford, and Stephen King. Freeman’s novel “The Night Bird” was one of the Top 20 Kindle bestsellers of 2017, and his Audible Original “The Deep, Deep Snow” was a #1 Audible and Amazon Audio bestseller.
He has been named by Putnam and the Robert Ludlum estate as the official author to continue Ludlum’s famous Jason Bourne franchise. Brian’s new Bourne novel “The Bourne Evolution” will be released in 2020.
“My goal is to write books with haunting characters and a lightning-fast pace,” Brian says on his website. “My stories are about the hidden intimate motives that draw people across some dark lines. The twists and turns keep you turning the pages, and each piece in the puzzle gives you new insight into the heroes, victims, and villains.”
“I don’t like books where the characters are all good or all bad,” he adds. “I want them to live in the real world, where morality means tough choices and a lot of shades of gray. I hope that’s why readers relate so intensely to the people in my books.”
He is particularly known for the “you are there” sense of place in his novels, from dead-of-winter Minnesota to the tropical storms of Florida.
He scouts real-life locales for all of his books and brings to life dramatic settings such as Duluth, San Francisco, Tampa, Las Vegas, and Door County, Wisconsin. “Nobody writes weather like Brian Freeman,” says one reviewer.
Brian has lived in Minnesota for more than 35 years with his wife, Marcia, who is his partner in life and in the book business. They both stay closely connected to Brian’s readers.
A wide-ranging selection of styles, genres, and topics means that there should be an appearance that appeals to almost everyone.
All programs will be held at the public library unless otherwise indicated, and all programs are free and open to the public. A schedule for the tour can be found below.
More information about the tour and each author can be found at legacy.selco.info/author-tour/.
