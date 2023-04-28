Minnesota State Senator Jeremy Miller (R-Winona) today announced that two bills aimed at helping the city of Spring Grove recover from last December’s devastating fire have been included in both the House and Senate tax proposals.
The fire, which burned for more than 7 hours, caused extensive damage: six apartments and MulQueen's True Value Hardware store were destroyed. The fire was so bad it caused Highway 44 to be shut down. Six families were displaced from their homes, at a time when there is already a housing shortage in Spring Grove.
"Spring Grove is in an incredibly strong position as we approach the final weeks of this legislative session,” Miller said. “The fact that both the House and the Senate have included this remediation in their respective tax bills indicates that this is an important priority for everyone at the Capitol. While anything can happen, I am confident that Spring Grove can expect a positive outcome when the final tax bill is approved. It’s great news for a community that badly needs it. Thank you to everyone who has worked so hard to get us to this point. Stay tuned.”
Senate File 2856 provides $250,000 in remediation for Spring Grove, including disaster recovery, infrastructure, reimbursement for emergency personnel costs, reimbursement for equipment costs, and reimbursement for property tax abatements incurred by public or private entities.
Senate File 2857 provides Spring Grove with a sales and use tax exemption for construction materials and capital equipment used to repair, replace, or otherwise recover from real and personal property damage that occurred during the fire. This includes building materials and supplies used or consumed in, and equipment incorporated into, the construction, replacement, or repair of real property; and capital equipment to replace equipment destroyed in the fire.
At a March hearing, representatives from the city of Spring Grove testified in front of the Senate Taxes Committee. At the conclusion of that hearing, Senator Scott Dibble (DFL-Minneapolis) jokingly asked why Senator Miller did not bring any Spring Grove Soda Pop to the hearing. To celebrate Spring Grove’s inclusion in the Senate Tax Bill, Senator Miller brought Spring Grove Soda for the entire committee on Wednesday!
