Minnesota State Senator Jeremy Miller (R-Winona) today announced that two bills aimed at helping the city of Spring Grove recover from last December’s devastating fire have been included in both the House and Senate tax proposals.

The fire, which burned for more than 7 hours, caused extensive damage: six apartments and MulQueen's True Value Hardware store were destroyed. The fire was so bad it caused Highway 44 to be shut down. Six families were displaced from their homes, at a time when there is already a housing shortage in Spring Grove.

Load comments