The Minnesota Senate Tax Committee today reviewed a proposal from Senator Jeremy Miller (R-Winona) aimed at providing needed assistance to the community of Spring Grove, which was ravaged by a large fire in December. The fire, which burned for more than 7 hours, caused extensive damage: six apartments and MulQueen's True Value Hardware store were destroyed. The fire was so bad it caused Highway 44 to be shut down. Six families were displaced from their homes, at a time when there is already a housing shortage in Spring Grove.
"The December fire that occurred in Spring Grove was devastating for the community," Miller said. "It is especially heart-wrenching to think about the families who lost everything that night. The community has been through a lot, but I am committed to doing everything I can to help Spring Grove recover and rebuild. Thank you to Spring Grove City Administrator Jana Elton and Councilor Chad Rohland for making such a persuasive case to the committee.”
Senate File 2857, which was laid over for consideration in this year’s tax bill, provides Spring Grove with a sales and use tax exemption for construction materials and capital equipment used to repair, replace, or otherwise recover from real and personal property damage that occurred during the fire. This includes building materials and supplies used or consumed in, and equipment incorporated into, the construction, replacement, or repair of real property; and capital equipment to replace equipment destroyed in the fire.
Spring Grove City Administrator Jana Elton and Councilor Chad Rohland testified in support of the bill.
Senator Miller has also introduced Senate File 2856, which provides $250,000 in remediation for Spring Grove, including disaster recovery, infrastructure, reimbursement for emergency personnel costs, reimbursement for equipment costs, and reimbursement for property tax abatements incurred by public or private entities.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.