The 16th annual Military Ball is scheduled for Saturday, April 22 at the Fest Building in Spring Grove. Events of the evening include dinner, ceremony, entertainment, displays, photo portraits and more. The event is open to the public, including all military service members and veterans, as well as spouses and families.
As in past years, attendance has encompassed the area of southeastern Minnesota, northeast Iowa and across the Mississippi to Wisconsin. Several have came from even farther away. Attire for the ball is Sunday best, semi-formal or formal, with many wearing their military uniform or the uniform of a veteran’s organization. Organizers request no casual street clothes.
Cost for the evening is $30 per person. The dinner plate includes pork and chicken. Attendance is by RSVP only.
Cocktails and photos begin at 4:30 p.m. and dinner will be served at 5:45 p.m. Patti Lokken, director of La Crosse Area Freedom Honor Flight, will be the speaker. Following the program, dancing will be from 8 to 10:30 p.m. Cheers Big Band from La Crosse will be returning by popular demand. The 9-piece group provides a wide variety of music for dancing and listening pleasure.
Invitations were sent in the mail to those who attended the ball in past years and others who had already signed up. For those who would like to attend or have not yet received an invitation, please contact Gary Buxengard at 507-498-3461 or email janleebuxengard@gmail.com for more information.
