The 16th annual Military Ball is scheduled for Saturday, April 22 at the Fest Building in Spring Grove. Events of the evening include dinner, ceremony, entertainment, displays, photo portraits and more. The event is open to the public, including all military service members and veterans, as well as spouses and families.

As in past years, attendance has encompassed the area of southeastern Minnesota, northeast Iowa and across the Mississippi to Wisconsin. Several have came from even farther away. Attire for the ball is Sunday best, semi-formal or formal, with many wearing their military uniform or the uniform of a veteran’s organization. Organizers request no casual street clothes.

Load comments