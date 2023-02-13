Today, Minnesota Farmers Union (MFU) testified before the Minnesota House Commerce Committee in support of House File 96, Representative Jamie Long's bill to expand MinnesotaCare with a public option.

“Unaffordable health insurance forces many family farmers to seek off-farm jobs in order to access affordable health insurance for their families,” said MFU President Gary Wertish. “Our members have consistently placed affordable health insurance and accessible health care atop their list of policy priorities. This is the year to make it happen.”

