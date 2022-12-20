The economy and inflation were top issues in the election and research shows that voters blame the monopolization of markets for rising inflation.

Minnesota Farmers Union (MFU) argues that monopoly domination is not inevitable and state legislators can play a key role in creating a fairer economy. MFU, together with partners, the Main Street Alliance and The Awood Center, hosted a meeting Dec. 15 to share information about why market concentration matters and what legislators can do to make a difference in the lives of family farmers, workers, consumers and small business owners. More than 40 people attended the meeting, including a diverse group of legislators.

