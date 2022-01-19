Angie Burmester
Angie Burmester is the new Front Desk Receptionist/Ad Manager at The Caledonia Argus.

 Jordan Gerard/The Caledonia Argus

I am originally from Hokah and my husband is from Caledonia (Bob Burmester). I have 3 grown daughters and 7 grandchildren. 

We live on a small hobby farm North of Mabel where we have cattle and horses. In my spare time, I enjoy horseback riding, side by side rides and spending time with my grandchildren. 

I have previously worked in customer service and for the USPS. I look forward to helping readers of the Caledonia Argus with their advertising needs and meeting new people.

