Both Ben Barton (Former Caledonia Superintendent) and 3-Time State Finalist Trent Hatlevig (2X State Champ) and current Navy Seal for the past 16 years were inducted as Hall of Fame athletes on March 11 at Charlies Eatery and Pub in Rochester.

Anyone wishing to access Trent Hatlevig's speech may contact Spender Yohe at spenceryohe@gmail.com

Ben_B.jpg

Ben Barton
2023 Trent Hatlevig

Trent Hatlevig
Load comments