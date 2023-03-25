Both Ben Barton (Former Caledonia Superintendent) and 3-Time State Finalist Trent Hatlevig (2X State Champ) and current Navy Seal for the past 16 years were inducted as Hall of Fame athletes on March 11 at Charlies Eatery and Pub in Rochester.
Ben had 2nd and 3rd place finishes in his junior and senior year and 145 Varsity Career Wins. Ben was a 2-Time Captain, a Christmas Tournament Champion and represented Team USA in Trip Abroad. Ben coached at Osseo High School for 5 Years, 4 as Head Coach. Ben was Section Coach of the Year, and Section Coaches Rep.
Ben shined in College as he qualified for 3 NCAA Division 1 Wrestling Tournaments; a 4-Year Starter and Letter Winner for UNI. Ben earned a Top 10 Finish in 1998 DI National Tournament (Lost the Match To Make All American). He was a 2-Time Captain of the UNI Wrestling Team, ranked in the Top 20 of DI in the country. Ben was a prestigious Midlands Place Winner with 85 career college wins. He has been a long time Principal and Superintendent involved in many meetings and discussions advocating MN Wrestling. He was the Superintendent at Caledonia Area Schools and is currently the Superintendent at Princeton, MN.
TRENT HATLEVIG: CALEDONIA AREA ATHLETE
Trent was a three-time state finalist, winning state titles in 1997 and 1998 at 130 lbs. He Was runner-up in 1999, after battling in a close match to future Iowa Hawkeye Ty Eustice of the Blue Earth Area. Trent’s Prep Career Record was 150-22. Trent was proudly recruited by J Robinson and proudly wrestled for the University of Minnesota Golden Gophers Wrestling Program for five years. He was a member of all three National Champion Teams, as an athlete in 2001 and 2002, and a coach in 2007. He enlisted in the United States Navy after the 2007 season and served his country for the past 16 years as a United States Navy SEAL.
He plans to retire from the Navy in four years and is currently deployed. Trent is raising his three year old son in a wrestling household. Trent and Kate have him training daily, doing an obstacle course in their backyard. Trent has a nephew graduating from Marine Corps Boot Camp on the day of his induction, but will either video teleconference or put together a video. Thanks for serving, Trent and we look forward to your speech.
