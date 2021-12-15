Mayo Clinic Health System in Southwest Wisconsin announced today it is awarding $50,000 to area school districts to support a variety of programs. The funding is part of a total of $500,000 being distributed across the Mayo Clinic enterprise as part of the Season of Gratitude program.
“The Season of Gratitude program was initiated to show appreciation for Mayo Clinic staff who have weathered a lot since the onset of the pandemic,” says Teri Wildt, director of community engagement, Mayo Clinic Health System in Southwest Wisconsin. “We wanted to use the funds to support communities across our region where our employees live and work. Supporting programs that impact schools, children and families seemed like a great way to accomplish that.”
Eight school districts will receive Season of Gratitude funds and will use them to address mental health needs or to further equity, diversity, and inclusion in their schools. Districts receiving funds include:
School District of Arcadia - $3,000
Caledonia Area Public Schools - $3,000
School District of Onalaska - $7,500
School District of Holmen - $4,500
Sparta Area School District - $4,500
Tomah Area School District - $4,500
Prairie du Chien Area School District - $3,000
La Crosse School District - $20,000
“This grant gives us additional resources for families who need mental health supports but struggle to access them. This additional funding will add more layers to our Integrated Mental Health Program,” says Kaylynn Friend, Mental Health Navigator for Sparta Area School District. “It means a lot to us and will mean a lot to the families we help.”
“We are so grateful for the generosity of Mayo Clinic. This timely gift allows the School District of La Crosse to address the increased mental health needs of our students that have resulted from the pandemic. Not all families have the same means or resources and we will use these funds to ensure all students have access to the mental health services and substance abuse treatment they may need,” says Aaron Engel, Superintendent of the School District of La Crosse. “This gift will have a significant impact on the students who need assistance the most in the School District of La Crosse.”
Mayo Clinic Health System collaborates with community organizations year round, providing support for programs addressing mental health, substance use disorders, the wellbeing of children and youth, homelessness, and food insecurity. Additional support focuses on furthering diversity, equity and inclusion, and expanding access to COVID-19 information and vaccinations.
