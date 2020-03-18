By Mary Thompson
University of Minnesota Extension Master Gardner
The Houston County Master Gardener group now numbers 25, with a 2020 class of four new interns. The group has a lot of energy and is hard at work planning for the coming year.
First up is our tenth annual workshop, “Thyme to Garden,” which will be held at the Caledonia Middle and High School on Saturday, March 21, from 8:00 am to 3:30 pm. The fee is once again $30 to attend all programming, lunch and breaks, as well as viewing educational exhibits and a free potting table, a silent auction, country store, vendors and door prizes. Check the Houston County Master Gardeners Facebook page or call Caledonia Area Community Education at 507-725-5139 for more information.
Extension Master Gardeners work through the University of Minnesota Extension and focus on seven priorities when they plan their activities: these include improving horticulture skills, promoting plant biodiversity, promoting the growing of local foods, teaching ways to create resilient landscapes that are adapted to our changing climate, educating ways to help native bees and pollinators, promoting ways to conserve water and minimize polluted runoff, and partnering with local community groups to create access to plants and green space for health and well-being.
This year the HCMGs will be promoting a “Vegetable of the Year” and have chosen the nutrient rich, and perhaps under appreciated, beet! Free beet seeds will be given out (beginning at the spring workshop) as well as other events during the year. Information on their nutrients and how to grow them, as well as recipes and taste tests will be provided at different venues.
Once again this year the HCMGs will provide monetary support to two agencies who have applied for the gardening grants that are available from money raised at our workshop. This year the School Garden Project in La Crescent will receive a grant to help with their composting project and the ABC Works in La Crescent will receive funds to help them establish a container vegetable growing project for their clients.
The third Saturday in May and the third Saturday in September will be the annual free plant exchanges held in the park in Caledonia. MGs bring surplus perennials they’ve divided to give away to anyone interested in adding to their garden, and they answer gardening questions the public may have.
In August the MGs will have their Master Gardener booth at the Houston County Fair, with educational displays as well as MGs present, who will be available to answer gardening questions.
This year will be the fourth year that the HCMGs will hold a booth at the Caledonia Fun Fest held in downtown Caledonia. This program specifically targets youth and uses this forum to promote gardening and nature for youth. Last year the program was also shared at the Uff da Fest in Spring Grove. It is the hope that this year’s activity can be replicated at other festivals throughout the county, including the farmer’s market in La Crescent.
The Houston County Master Gardeners meet monthly, on the 3rd Tuesday of the month. New interns are accepted in the fall and coursework begins for them in January. Applications must be in to the Extension office by October 1st.
