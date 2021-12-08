Mark Swenson has joined Merchants Investment Services as a Financial Advisor, according to Andrew Guzzo, Winona and Southeast Regional President.
“Our clients recognize that investment strategies are an important piece of a well-rounded financial plan, which has allowed us to grow our wealth management services area. We are fortunate to be able to offer the experience and knowledge Mark will bring to our clients as a trusted advisor for their investment strategies,” said Guzzo.
Swenson focuses on in helping clients with 401(k) rollovers, Individual Retirement Accounts (IRAs), college savings plans, investment tax strategies, higher interest cash preservation options, and income strategies during retirement, as well as estate and legacy goals. He was most recently a Financial Advisor with Edward Jones, following a leadership career in the military and corporate world.
“Merchants believes in being a financial partner and doing what’s best for the client, which aligns with my personal philosophy and approach. I’m looking forward to helping people prepare for retirement and beyond,” said Swenson.
Swenson holds Series 7 and 66 registrations in addition to his Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Iowa insurance license certifications for Accident & Health, Life, Variable Life & Variable Annuities. He will be officed out of the Merchants Bank location at 102 East Third Street in Winona but will meet with clients at any of our Merchants locations in Caledonia, Spring Grove, Rushford, Lanesboro or St Charles.
He is an active volunteer for Houston Independent School District Board and Houston Lions Club International. Swenson, who grew up in the area, resides in Houston with his wife and three children.
Merchants Investment Services helps individuals and businesses pursue financial goals through financial planning, investment management, 401(k)s, 529 plans, insurance offerings, tax planning and more. Our Financial Advisors provide local investment services with access to global resources and meet with clients at locations throughout the Merchants Bank footprint. Learn more at www.merchantsbank.com/investment.
