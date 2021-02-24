By Jan Lee Buxengard
Special to the Argus
Minnesota’s 1,781 townships will hold their annual town meeting on “Township Day” - Tuesday, March 9. This is the opportunity for residents of the townships to meet to discuss local issues with other township residents, to vote directly on their annual tax levy for the following year, and hold elections for township officers. Some of the topics may include road maintenance, bridges, ditches, fire protection, or other issues.
On Tuesday, March 9 plan to be a part of democracy in action.
Spring Grove area township annual meetings will take place, in-person, at their respective town halls:
Black Hammer Township –Polls open from 5-8 p.m. to elect one supervisor for three-year term and one treasurer for two-year term. Annual meeting to follow after counting the votes (shortly after 8 p.m.).
Spring Grove Township –Polls open from 5-8 p.m. to elect one supervisor for three-year term. Annual meeting to follow at 8:05 p.m., after counting the ballots.
Wilmington Township – Meeting at 4 p.m. Polls open following the meeting and until 8 p.m. to elect a supervisor/chairman for a three-year term and a supervisor for two-year term.
Grassroots government
Townships are the original form of local government in Minnesota. Established as part of the Northwest Ordinance of 1787, which created the State of Minnesota, the township form of government is a carryover from Europe. By congressional order, a survey divided the Minnesota territory into 36 square mile tracts of land.
Currently there are 1,781 townships across Minnesota. In Houston County, there are 17 townships.
State law requires that annual township meetings be held each year on the second Tuesday of March.
Townships are governed by a board of supervisors elected by the people for three-year terms and administrative officers elected/appointed for two-year terms. Regular duties of the board include elections, tax levies and public roads. Currently there are more than 9,000 township officers in the state.
All township clerks in Houston County are invited to submit a summary of their annual meeting to be published in the Caledonia Argus in order to inform the township’s residents. Email to editor Jordan Gerard, at jordan.gerard@apgecm.com. Please note: This does not replace any required legal notice of minutes published after the meeting, but provides another way to inform your township neighbors.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.