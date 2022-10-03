Mainspring recently announced the third annual Vintage & Makers Market of vintage and locally made goods on Saturday, Oct. 22 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Mainspring in downtown Caledonia (404 E. Main St, Caledonia).
The market will take place during Caledonia’s Wild Turkey Fest and Hot Air Balloon Glow, bringing visitors and residents together for a fun weekend of fall adventure and local finds.
The market will feature locally made goods from vendors including: botanical earrings from Art by Jacquelline; flowers and wreaths from Flowers by Mirabelle; ceramic dishware, homegoods and jewelry by Johanna Moldenhauer Art; macrame art and homegoods from Knot+Needle; handmade paintings, embroidery, and sewn home decor and toys from Lieder Acres; assorted vintage home goods and clothing from Mainspring Vintage; Handmade polymer clay jewelry from Meadow & Mae Designs; Hand-designed stickers, cards and more from Rainbow Rose; handmade sustainable home goods, jewelry and collectibles from Stone & Earth; as well as uniquely scented, hand crafted candles from Velvet Couch Candle Co.
Live music will be provided by Pine Wilson & Friends (10–11:30 a.m.) and Spartz Electric (1-2 p.m.). Fall themed snacks and kids activities will also be provided. This event is free and open to the public.
Mainspring
Mainspring is a creative community organization bringing new life to the old Presbyterian church building in downtown Caledonia, Minnesota. It is a community space offering performances, events and classes for all ages in Houston County.
Mainspring offers surprising and meaningful programming aimed to spur community connections, spark new ideas and enhance Houston County’s economic vitality. Learn more at mainspringmn.org.
