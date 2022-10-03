Lieder Acres.jpg

Handmade home decor and toys from Lieder Acres.
Handmade sustainable earrings from Stone & Earth.

Mainspring recently announced the third annual Vintage & Makers Market of vintage and locally made goods on Saturday, Oct. 22 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Mainspring in downtown Caledonia (404 E. Main St, Caledonia).

The market will take place during Caledonia’s Wild Turkey Fest and Hot Air Balloon Glow, bringing visitors and residents together for a fun weekend of fall adventure and local finds.

Ceramics by Johanna Moldenhauer Art.
