Mainspring is excited to present an outdoor, social distanced blues concert featuring Winona-native Mike Munson and Mikkel Beckmen on Saturday, Sept. 19 at 6:30 pm, located at the Caledonia United Methodist Church’s lawn.
Tickets are $10 each, and can be purchased online at mainspringmn.org/programs. This event will be physically distanced, but audience members are encouraged to bring their lawn chairs/blankets, picnic snacks and masks for a night of blues with Mike Munson on slide guitar and Mikkel Beckmen on washboard.
Mike Munson has established himself as an adept slide guitar player and a member of the next generation of bluesmen to carry on a tradition some feared was dying out. Mikkel Beckmen joins him on washboard to perform songs from their recently re-released album “Live at Ed’s” on Blue Front Records.
COVID-19 precautions: Masks are required when moving to and from seating location. Audience seating locations will be marked 6 feet apart for audience safety. Family/social units may sit together in seating locations; each individual needs a ticket. Thank you in advance for keeping our community safe in a way that allows Mainspring to continue offering events like this! If there are any questions, please email info@mainspringmn.org.
About the Artists
Mike Munson launched his musical career at Ed’s (No Name) Bar in his hometown of Winona, MN. For years he maintained a weekly residency and by the time he released his first album, it seemed the entire town was ready to celebrate.
The inspired, raucous performance that ensued became Munson’s second album, “Live at Ed’s” (originally released in 2014) which features Munson on vocals and electric guitar and Mikkel Beckmen on washboard and percussion.
The recording had been out of print for some time until Blue Front Records approached Munson about rereleasing the project with additional material.
“Live at Ed’s” (2020, Blue Front Records) features photos and art from the night of the performance and linear notes by Ed Hoffman, original owner of Ed’s (No Name) Bar. The album also features five previously unreleased live tracks.
Munson and Beckmen have now played together regularly for over seven years, both regionally and nationally, notably performing at the International Blues Challenge in Memphis, TN and at the Blue Front Cafe in Bentonia, MS.
Beckmen has recorded and performed with countless artists from nearly every genre and is a musical icon within the Twin Cities scene, hosting numerous residencies in a constant effort to connect musicians and audiences.
Munson has released four other albums including a blues driven “Rose Hill” (2018, Blue Front Records), and “Anthem” (2019) featuring instrumental electric guitar in a cathartic American primitivism style.
About Mainspring
Mainspring is a creative community organization bringing new life to the old Presbyterian church building in downtown Caledonia, Minnesota. It is a community space offering performances, events, and classes for all ages in Houston County.
More at mainspringmn.org.
