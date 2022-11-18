The joy evident on students’ faces at the end of Caledonia Area High School’s recent musical was something every family would wish for their child and children. My experience as a parent, performer and fan of high school musicals, along with research, show that these musicals have immense value. I hope every youngster has the opportunity to participate in at least one of them.

More than 45 people — youngsters grades 6-12 and adults — were involved in

Load comments