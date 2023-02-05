Luther College invites everyone to recognize Black History Month this February by attending a series of events on campus. The series features international music performances, a Mother Language Day workshop and several speakers including the Black History Month Distinguished Lecture. All events are free to the public with no charge for admission.

"Black History Month is an annual celebration that honors the contributions and achievements of African Americans as part of the fabric of American history and is now being celebrated in countries across the world," says Dr. Robert Clay, chief equity and inclusion officer and assistant to the president for community engagement. "It is important that Luther College acknowledges Black History Month as our mission challenges us to be a campus where we are transformed by encounters with one another. This celebration helps us to learn about the rich histories and experiences of all members of our community."

