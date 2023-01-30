Luther College Symphony Orchestra.jpg

The Luther College Symphony Orchestra performs in Stockerau, Austria. Photo by Bill Rosholt.

The Luther College Symphony Orchestra will present their Vienna Residency Homecoming Concert at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 5, in the Center for Faith and Life Main Hall on the Luther College campus.

The concert comes after the student performers spent more than three weeks in Vienna, rehearsing, performing and experiencing music in a city known for its world-class orchestras.

