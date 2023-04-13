Luther College students are organizing a cycling fundraiser with all proceeds going to the Decorah Free Clinic (DFC). DECORIDE will take place at 9 a.m. Saturday, May 6, on the Trout Run Trail in Decorah. 

The DFC serves underinsured or uninsured patients who do not have access to professional health services, mainly because of cost. The patients in the clinic may have minor injuries or illnesses that need to be acutely attended to, or they may have chronic diseases that need long term follow up care.

