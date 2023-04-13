Luther College students are organizing a cycling fundraiser with all proceeds going to the Decorah Free Clinic (DFC). DECORIDE will take place at 9 a.m. Saturday, May 6, on the Trout Run Trail in Decorah.
The DFC serves underinsured or uninsured patients who do not have access to professional health services, mainly because of cost. The patients in the clinic may have minor injuries or illnesses that need to be acutely attended to, or they may have chronic diseases that need long term follow up care.
Souk Sengsaisouk is a senior nursing major at Luther who volunteered at the clinic and now works as their interim director. He is one of the main organizers of DECORIDE because he sees the impact of the DFC first-hand and wants to raise awareness and provide some financial support.
"Working closely with patients at the DFC allows me to gain insights about their primary health care needs. Having the DFC is a strength of our community as it ensures health care needs are met at both the individual and community level," said Sengsaisouk.
"The impact of the DFC is both for its patients and the individuals who serve at the clinic," said Angela Kueny, Luther College nursing professor and volunteer nurse at the DFC. "It is the mark of a committed community to meet the health needs of all of its members, across all backgrounds and abilities to pay. Not only that, the DFC contributes to the health of the overall community. With fewer individuals struggling with disease or injury, communities thrive with productive members who can continue working and preventing the spread of disease."
Check-in begins at Will Baker Park at 9 a.m. with the ride starting at 10 a.m. At noon, Pulpit Rock Brewing will welcome participants to enjoy a cash bar and music provided by Driftless Jazz, a popular Luther College band.
Registration is open now and anyone can participate. Visit linktr.ee/DECORIDE to register and learn more. Apparel is also available to purchase through April 17 with 10% of the proceeds going to the DFC.
This event is sponsored by Pulpit Rock Brewing Company, Donlon Pharmacy, Decorah Bicycles, Deco Products, Fareway, Decorah Area Chamber of Commerce, Decorah Parks and Recreation, and the Luther College Center for Sustainable Communities.
