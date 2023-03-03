The college is on track to achieve carbon neutrality by 2030

Luther College is announcing that the institution has reduced its greenhouse gas emissions by more than 72% since its baseline was established in 2003. Achieving this milestone puts the college on track to achieve carbon neutrality by 2030.

2023 Luther College - solar panels

Baker Village is the first part of the Luther Campus that is carbon neutral. Due to net metering, geothermal energy from the earth and electrical power produced from the sun provide all of the energy utilized at Baker Village.
