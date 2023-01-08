Dr. Ronald Ferguson

Luther College is honoring Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. through Dream Week, Jan. 16–20, 2023. Special events and activities are planned each day on campus to bring awareness to the work of King and the state of racism, bias, inequity and injustice in the world.

At 4 p.m. Monday, Jan. 16, in the Center for Faith and Life Main Hall, Dr. Ronald Ferguson will present the keynote address "Strategy and Action for the 21st Century: The Costly Lessons Learned from MLK." Supported by the Williams Endowment Fund and the Identity Studies Department at Luther, Ferguson will speak about the necessity of engaging in equity work and the inherent risks that accompany it.

