Luther College presents: LADAMA

At 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9, the Luther College Center Stage presents LADAMA in the Main Hall of the Center For Faith and Life.

LADAMA is a group of four women who are exceptional musicians and educators, all from different countries. Lara Klaus from Recife, Brazil; Daniela Serna from Bogota, Colombia; Maria Fernanda Gonzalez from Barquisimeto, Venezuela; and Sara Lucas from the United States draw musical inspiration from their home countries and cultures. Self-described "sisters in song, rhythm and spirit," they are on a quest to discover musical and cultural intersections, transcend boundaries and defy norms using traditional and non-traditional instruments from across the Americas.

