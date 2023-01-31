At 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9, the Luther College Center Stage presents LADAMA in the Main Hall of the Center For Faith and Life.
LADAMA is a group of four women who are exceptional musicians and educators, all from different countries. Lara Klaus from Recife, Brazil; Daniela Serna from Bogota, Colombia; Maria Fernanda Gonzalez from Barquisimeto, Venezuela; and Sara Lucas from the United States draw musical inspiration from their home countries and cultures. Self-described "sisters in song, rhythm and spirit," they are on a quest to discover musical and cultural intersections, transcend boundaries and defy norms using traditional and non-traditional instruments from across the Americas.
"This will be such a wonderful evening of music. I love LADAMA's quintessential Latin rhythms, their powerful camaraderie on stage, and their mission as musicians -- to bridge the gap between cultures," said Kristen Underwood, director of campus programming. "For a fun sample of what's in store, search the web for the video of LADAMA's Tiny Desk Concert on NPR."
LADAMA has performed at TED, the Skoll World Forum, on ESPN and at dozens of prestigious venues and festivals around the world. Their self-titled debut album, released through Six Degrees Records in 2017, reached #1 on both iTunes and Amazon's Latin Music Charts. In 2018, LADAMA was featured on NPR's program All Things Considered.
"LADAMA takes on traditional genres with confidence and vigor without being constrained by their conventions. The result is a vivid montage of music of the Americas with irresistible spirit and universal appeal." – All Things Considered, NPR
The highly creative and talented chefs on the Norse Culinary Team invite you to partake in the Center Stage Dinner Series before the show. The dinners feature a multi-course menu to complement each performance. A separate ticket is required. All meals begin at 5:30 p.m. in Peace Dining Room on the second floor of Dahl Centennial Union.
Additionally, the Luther Book Shop offers "Sip and Shop" before each performance. Present your ticket for a complimentary glass of wine and browse the selection before the show.
At Luther College in beautiful Decorah, Iowa, students explore big questions and take action to benefit people, communities and society. Our academic programs, experiential approach to learning and welcoming community inspire students to learn actively, live purposefully and lead courageously for a lifetime of impact. Learn more at luther.edu.
