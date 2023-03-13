2023 Luther College - faculty

Heather Armstrong, Sean Burke, Maryna Nading and Nicholas Shaneyfelt

Luther College President Jenifer K. Ward and Provost Brad Chamberlain have announced promotions for current faculty members.

At its February meeting, the Board of Regents announced the promotions of Heather Armstrong, music; Sean Burke, religion; and Maryna Nading, anthropology, to full professor. Nicholas Shaneyfelt of the Music Department was also promoted to associate professor. The promotion to full professor involves student, department, faculty committee, provost, and president review.

Load comments