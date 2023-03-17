2023 Luther College commencement speaker

Sharran Srivatsaa

The serial entrepreneur, host of the 5am Club and private advisor to top CEOs will address the Class of 2023 at Commencement on May 21.

Sharran Srivatsaa will deliver the 2023 Commencement address in Luther College's Carlson Stadium at 9 a.m. Sunday, May 21, 2023. Srivatsaa graduated from Luther in 2001 and is now a successful entrepreneur, sought-after keynote speaker, angel investor, business podcast host and private advisor to top CEOs. Srivatsaa is the president of Real (TSX: REAX) (NASDAQ: REAX), the fastest-growing publicly traded real estate brokerage in the world.

