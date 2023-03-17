The serial entrepreneur, host of the 5am Club and private advisor to top CEOs will address the Class of 2023 at Commencement on May 21.
Sharran Srivatsaa will deliver the 2023 Commencement address in Luther College's Carlson Stadium at 9 a.m. Sunday, May 21, 2023. Srivatsaa graduated from Luther in 2001 and is now a successful entrepreneur, sought-after keynote speaker, angel investor, business podcast host and private advisor to top CEOs. Srivatsaa is the president of Real (TSX: REAX) (NASDAQ: REAX), the fastest-growing publicly traded real estate brokerage in the world.
In the last 19 years, Srivatsaa has nurtured, grown and sold five companies. Most recently, he led Teles Properties' unprecedented growth, resulting in a four-year consecutive streak on the Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Private Companies list. In addition, Srivatsaa mentors CEOs in his exclusive Legends Program, hosts the top-rated podcast titled "Business School" and is the creator of the popular 5am Club for Entrepreneurs.
"Sharran is an engaging and energetic speaker who reminds his listeners that one of the key concerns of their clients is uncertainty about the 'next step' in their journeys," said President Jenifer K. Ward. "At a time when our graduates will be wondering about their own next steps, I am excited to hear what a successful alumnus might say to the Class of 2023 about how he engaged that question upon leaving Luther."
Srivatsaa provides thought leadership to major publications including the Wall Street Journal, SUCCESS Magazine, Huffington Post and Forbes. He told SUCCESS, "My entire world changed when I learned that networking was not about building my database but about being the gateway to another great relationship. Every time I meet someone new, I've trained myself to ask the question, whom can I introduce this person to that could change their life?"
Each morning, more than 9,000 entrepreneurs tune into a conference call with Srivatsaa as part of his 5am Club. One listener says, "It is the slingshot that propels my day."
Srivatsaa is a member of Young Presidents Organization and as an active angel investor, he serves as co-founder, investor and advisor to various companies. Sharran earned his bachelor’s degree in computer science from Luther College and his MBA with honors from Vanderbilt University. He lives with his family in Orange County, California.
Commencement will be a ticketed event. It will be live streamed and accessible to the public online at commencement.luther.edu.
