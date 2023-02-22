During the month of February, Luther College alumna Vanessa (Grima Baldacchino) Frazier '90 is leading the United Nations Security Council as its president. In 2020, Frazier was named the permanent representative of Malta to the United Nations, the first woman to assume that title.

On Feb. 2, 2023, Frazier led an in-person civil society dialogue. Hosted by the World Federation of United Nations Associations, the discussions were between civil society representatives and the UN Security Council. During the event, Frazier highlighted Malta's priorities surrounding women's peace and security, sea level rise as a security risk and children in areas of conflict.

