During the month of February, Luther College alumna Vanessa (Grima Baldacchino) Frazier '90 is leading the United Nations Security Council as its president. In 2020, Frazier was named the permanent representative of Malta to the United Nations, the first woman to assume that title.
On Feb. 2, 2023, Frazier led an in-person civil society dialogue. Hosted by the World Federation of United Nations Associations, the discussions were between civil society representatives and the UN Security Council. During the event, Frazier highlighted Malta's priorities surrounding women's peace and security, sea level rise as a security risk and children in areas of conflict.
On Feb. 2, Frazier wrote, "Today I assumed, on behalf of Malta, the Presidency of the UN Security Council. As a young girl and later as a young diplomat, never did I imagine that I would have the privilege to utter these words. I hope that by my actions I can inspire girls to dream big!"
Frazier graduated from Luther in 1990 with degrees in French and business management and went on to receive her master's degree in diplomatic studies from the University of Malta. Her career began as a student diplomat in 1992. Since then Frazier has held appointments in Washington, Rome, London and Brussels.
Among Frazier's many awards and accolades, she is most praised for her role in Malta's humanitarian response to the Libyan revolution in 2011. She worked to create the Humanitarian Hub in Malta which proved to be one of the most impactful Maltese efforts in resolving the Libyan crisis.
