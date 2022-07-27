See, discuss and go in-depth on soil health and grazing with an internationally known regenerative farming expert Thursday, Aug. 18, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., at the Jordan and Rachelle Meyer farm near Caledonia (15091 Crazy Corners Road). 

Allen Williams, a veteran regenerative producer and consultant, will lead the tour. This event is the second of two Land Stewardship Project (LSP) field days in the region featuring Williams. 

Load comments