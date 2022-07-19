See, discuss and go in-depth on soil health and grazing with an internationally known regenerative farming expert Thursday, Aug. 18, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., at the Jordan and Rachelle Meyer farm near Caledonia (15091 Crazy Corners Road). Allen Williams, a veteran regenerative producer and consultant, will lead the tour. This event is the second of two Land Stewardship Project (LSP) field days in the region featuring Williams. For more information on the field days and to register by Aug. 12, see landstewardshipproject.org/allenwilliams or contact LSP’s Alex Romano at aromano@landstewardshipproject.org. Single day tickets are $30/adult; both days are $50. Kids are free. A meal will be served that includes the Meyers’ grass-fed meat.
DIRECTIONS: From Highway 44, turn onto County Road 249/West Main Street; drive for two miles. Continue onto County Road 3; drive for 5 ½ miles. Turn right onto Crazy Corners Road; drive for 2 ½ miles to farm. Park on shoulder of Crazy Corners Road.
During the Aug. 18 field day, there will be a mob grazing demonstration, as well as discussions focused on hands-on soil health and grazing tools, cattle handing techniques, grazing and profitability, direct marketing and juggling multiple enterprises.
Besides being a sixth generation family farmer and founding partner of Grass Fed Insights, Understanding Ag, and the Soil Health Academy, Williams holds a doctorate in livestock genetics. He pioneered many of the early regenerative grazing protocols and forage finishing techniques and now teaches those practices and principles to farmers globally. He has consulted with more than 4,000 farmers and ranchers in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, South America and other countries, on operations ranging from a few acres to over 1 million acres.
Jordan and Rachelle Meyer,along with their six children, operate Wholesome Family Farms. They raise 100% grass-fed beef and goats, pasture raised pork and poultry, and stocker cattle. They produce livestock utilizing adaptive grazing on 600+ acres and raise row crops with cover crop integration on 400 acres. The Meyers are also part of a family dairy operation.
