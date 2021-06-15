By Jan Lee Buxengard
Special to the Argus
Quilts of Honor are stitched with love, prayers and healing thoughts. They are quilted hugs of gratitude, explain the quilt makers.
On May 31, following the Memorial Day program in Viking Memorial Park, Spring Grove, quilts made by the local Piecemekers Quilt Guild were gifted to seven Spring Grove area veterans.
Those honored included, Jack Socha – Army, Jeremy Nerstad – Marine Corps, Gwen Nerstad – Army, Allen Buxengard – Minnesota Army National Guard, Allen Johnson – Navy, Rodney Amundson – Air Force and James Lund – Army.
The main goal of the quilt group’s Quilts of Honor project is to make and present quilts as a tangible cover of comfort to local service men and women touched by war, and to say thank you for their service, sacrifice and valor.
These talented ladies are definitely on a heartfelt mission and will be kept busy for a long time making the patriotic quilts. They would appreciate being given names of veterans who have not yet been honored.
Anyone wishing to contribute towards this ongoing project is encouraged to contact members of the quilt guild.
