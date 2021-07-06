The Farm to Table event is back after a year off due to Covid-19.
We will be celebrating our local producers with a fun filled evening of food and entertainment on Saturday, September 11, at the Four Seasons Community Center (outside – weather permitting).
The first event, held in 2019 at the fairgrounds and served by 4-H members, earned money for the youth livestock barn. This year we are honoring our “Hometown Heroes” since the event is being held on 9/11, the 20th anniversary of the Twin Towers tragedy.
The evening will begin at 5 p.m. with appetizers from many local producers. At 6 p.m. the supper bell will ring and the delicious steak/pork chop meal, with all the fixings, will be served family style by local youth. Save room for the delicious cobbler al a mode that comes next.
Then it is time to relax, enjoy a cocktail, and chat with your neighbor around the campfire while you listen to the live entertainment.
Tickets for the evening are $50 and will be sold at the Wired Rooster on a first-come, first-served basis starting July 11.
We hope to see you there!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.