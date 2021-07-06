The Farm to Table event is back after a year off due to Covid-19.

We will be celebrating our local producers with a fun filled evening of food and entertainment on Saturday, September 11, at the Four Seasons Community Center (outside – weather permitting).

The first event, held in 2019 at the fairgrounds and served by 4-H members, earned money for the youth livestock barn. This year we are honoring our “Hometown Heroes” since the event is being held on 9/11, the 20th anniversary of the Twin Towers tragedy.

The evening will begin at 5 p.m. with appetizers from many local producers. At 6 p.m. the supper bell will ring and the delicious steak/pork chop meal, with all the fixings, will be served family style by local youth. Save room for the delicious cobbler al a mode that comes next.

Then it is time to relax, enjoy a cocktail, and chat with your neighbor around the campfire while you listen to the live entertainment.

Tickets for the evening are $50 and will be sold at the Wired Rooster on a first-come, first-served basis starting July 11.  

We hope to see you there!

