Pictured, in the back row from left to right: La Crescent Library Director Jessica Witkins, Home Federal’s Market President Joe Thesing, recipient Peter Petersilie and Home Federal’s AVP Mortgage Lender Brett Kemmer. In the front row from left to right: Chapter Club Participants Harper Niedfeldt, Mariah Wieser, Nevaeh Wieser and Isla Burrichter.
Home Federal bank in La Crescent is excited to announce that they have rewarded Peter Petersilie with $1,000 in cash as part of the bank’s on-going Seed Money campaign that recognizes and rewards individuals who go above and beyond in the communities they serve.
Peter Petersilie is a well-known volunteer in La Crescent who has made a positive impact in the lives of many people, especially children, throughout the community. Peter has been a constant for multiple generations of kids (and their parents) on Wednesdays after school, as he has spent his time reading to the La Crescent Library Chapter Club for the past three decades.
Beyond his story-telling duties, Peter also teaches financial literacy classes at the elementary school, umpires the Apple Jacks baseball team and has helped spearhead the volunteer efforts for Neighbors Day – just to name a few of the things he does.
As one of his nominators Jessica Witkins, Director of the La Crescent Public Library, puts it, “He’s just the most unretired retired person I can think of.”
Market President Joe Thesing and AVP Mortgage Lender Brett Kemmer from Home Federal in La Crescent surprised Peter at the library on a Wednesday afternoon while he was reading to the Chapter Club. They presented him with $1,000 in cash, while the children giggled as they were given a heads up that this was happening.
Once the reward was handed over, he exclaimed, “I’m speechless – that’s something hard to do is make me speechless – and thank you, Home Federal.” With how much Peter does in the community, it’s not surprising that he had multiple nominations. “It's pretty exciting that he had three people nominate him – not just one,” Joe explained, as he also knows Peter through his various volunteer roles.
“He’s well-known and well-liked in our community.” Brett Kemmer adds, “So much of the time you talk about giving back, but you don’t get a chance to actually do it. Seeing the look on these kids' faces and how they admire Pete brings it full circle of how great of a program Seed Money is. I’m glad we started it.”
According to Peter, “You can’t give away enough. If you give away some, something else is going to come back to you, it may not even be directly with that [service] but it could be with something else.”
Home Federal documented Peter’s surprise on video. You can watch his video (along with other Seed Money recipient videos) and learn more about Peter’s impact in the La Crescent community by visiting JustCallHome.com/SeedMoney where you can see Home Federal’s Seed Money campaign in action.
Home Federal is headquartered out of Rochester, MN and operates 14 full-service banks in Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Iowa along with Loan Production Offices in Sartell, MN and La Crosse, WI.
Home Federal provides individuals and businesses alike with a full range of banking and financing services. Home Federal is a member of the FDIC and an equal housing lender. To learn more about how you can “Bring your banking home,” visit JustCallHome.com.
