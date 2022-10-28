La Crescent public library.jpg

Pictured, in the back row from left to right: La Crescent Library Director Jessica Witkins, Home Federal’s Market President Joe Thesing, recipient Peter Petersilie and Home Federal’s AVP Mortgage Lender Brett Kemmer. In the front row from left to right: Chapter Club Participants Harper Niedfeldt, Mariah Wieser, Nevaeh Wieser and Isla Burrichter.

Home Federal bank in La Crescent is excited to announce that they have rewarded Peter Petersilie with $1,000 in cash as part of the bank’s on-going Seed Money campaign that recognizes and rewards individuals who go above and beyond in the communities they serve.

Peter Petersilie is a well-known volunteer in La Crescent who has made a positive impact in the lives of many people, especially children, throughout the community. Peter has been a constant for multiple generations of kids (and their parents) on Wednesdays after school, as he has spent his time reading to the La Crescent Library Chapter Club for the past three decades.

