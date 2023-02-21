There are numerous phrases, proverbs and idioms that feature the word "heart." Examples include a person who "wears their heart on their sleeve" to "you have a heart of gold." Some might be not for the "faint of heart," but others do have some truth behind them from a medical perspective.
Brooks Edwards, M.D., a cardiologist at Mayo Clinic who is the interm chair of Cardiology for Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse, answers the following questions related to these proverbs and their relation to overall heart health.
Q: There are so many proverbs regarding the heart. From a medical and a scientific perspective, do a lot of these proverbs really remain true to their words?
A: "Proverbs are there to be guides for us. Many of them make good sense — maybe not always physiologic sense. But the idea that the heart is central to our being has persisted throughout history. So the proverb of "go with your heart"really helps guide us. Whether that's the muscle in the middle of my chest or some other part of my being. I won't pass judgment, but, at the end of the day, I think it's good advice to go with your heart."
Q: Here are a few proverbs. Can you explain if they are either medically fact or fiction, and how can they relate to your heart health? Proverb No. 1: "Cold hands, warm heart." If your hands are cold, do you have a warm heart?
A: "Not necessarily. Cold hands are a manifestation of all kinds of different phenomenon, but probably not related to the warmth of your heart."
Q: Proverb No. 2: "A light heart lives long." Fact or fiction?
A: "I think that's right. I think that people who can be light and roll with the punches can have a light heart. Those who do will do better in life than those who are ruminating and reenacting every step of their life. I buy that one."
Q: Proverb No. 3: "Everyone is the age of their hearts." Is that true?
A: "A few years ago, I might have said yes. Now, one of my colleagues at Mayo Clinic in Rochester has used artificial intelligence to look at the age of a patient on their electrocardiogram, and the age of their heart. There are some people who may be 40 years old, but they've not followed a heart-healthy lifestyle. If you run that through an artificial intelligence, they may be 40 years old by birthday, but their heart may come out at 70 years of age, and vice versa. Just to confirm that, we've done that with patients who've had a heart transplant. Maybe a 40-year-old might have an aging heart and they're not doing well, they get a heart transplant. Suddenly, now the donor was 25. The electrocardiogram says, you've got a 25-year-old heart."
Q: Proverb No. 4: Does "absence make the heart grow fonder?"
A: "In terms of romance, absence or not having that presence of a social network or loved ones around you is not a good thing for your heart. You're better to be surrounded by your love than the absence of your love."
Q: Proverb No. 5: "What the eyes see, the heart believes."
A: "In many ways, our heart becomes the repository of our stomachs. So if you see healthy food, your heart is going to be more healthy as well."
Q: Proverb No. 6: Can you have "a heart of gold?"
A: "When you have kindness and other things in your life, that helps with your overall heart health. We know that stress and anxiety can take its toll on the heart. When you can have gratitude and be gracious and let bygones be bygones, that might describe someone as having a heart of gold. Doing those things will lower your blood pressure and will improve several cardiovascular factors — translating into the longevity of life."
Q: Proverb No. 7: Can you have "a heart of stone?"
A: "There are certain disorders where the heart does become hard and stonelike. You can think back to the Tin Man in "The Wizard of Oz." His entire life was spent striving for a heart. He described a heart that needs to feel to be a complete human being. It does suggest that we all can have the kind of heart that can feel joy, feel pain, feel empathy and show care for each other."
Q: Proverb No. 8: "My heart skipped a beat the first time."
A: "From a romance perspective, we all know that's an amazing feeling. It is true, the heart can skip a beat. Medically, that can be a marker of a problem in the heart. But sometimes, it can be a marker of excitement and joy. We, as physicians, would prefer to see that one. The heart wants what it wants!"
Q: Proverb No. 9: "Hearts are breaking tonight." Can your heart be broken?
A: "We know from more than 50 years of research that stress is not good for your health, not good for your cardiovascular function and not good for all kinds of other things. Life does define itself in many ways with heartbreaks along the way, and that is what one has to guard against. We can't always avoid heartbreak, but sometimes we need to put it in perspective and say, "Yes, it's heartbreaking that I lost my job or something like that." However, you must remind yourself that you still have your health, the sun is coming up every day and you're surrounded by people who love you. So translating that heartbreak into some gratitude can always be a welcome change for your heart."
"The bottom line is the heart wants what the heart wants. Listen to your heart and listen to your health care team," says Dr. Edwards.
