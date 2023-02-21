There are numerous phrases, proverbs and idioms that feature the word "heart." Examples include a person who "wears their heart on their sleeve" to "you have a heart of gold." Some might be not for the "faint of heart," but others do have some truth behind them from a medical perspective.

Brooks Edwards, M.D., a cardiologist at Mayo Clinic who is the interm chair of Cardiology for Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse, answers the following questions related to these proverbs and their relation to overall heart health.

Load comments