La Crescent Public Library is excited to collaborate with Neighbors In Action and host a new adult education series this November called The Security Studio. The programs are free to attend and focus on health and wellness, end of life planning, security and fraud prevention.

Looking to provide more educational programs for adults and seniors that tackle the difficult transitions in life and ever-changing technology, La Crescent Public Library and its co-host, Neighbors in Action, are bringing in several professional speakers and organizations to help provide resources and learning for their community.

