La Crescent Public Library is excited to collaborate with Neighbors In Action and host a new adult education series this November called The Security Studio. The programs are free to attend and focus on health and wellness, end of life planning, security and fraud prevention.
Looking to provide more educational programs for adults and seniors that tackle the difficult transitions in life and ever-changing technology, La Crescent Public Library and its co-host, Neighbors in Action, are bringing in several professional speakers and organizations to help provide resources and learning for their community.
First up, Sue Degallier from Catholic Charities Active Aging Programs will be presenting on Thursday, November 3, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. with a showcase of potential programs and resources that assist seniors living with chronic pain or chronic conditions, exercise adaptations for any age and stage, as well as powerful tools for caregivers.
This is a program for both those who provide care and those who may need care.
Next in the series, Steve Mau, presents an overview and preview of his Planning for the End program with La Crescent-Hokah Community Education this fall. At this preview presentation on Thursday, November 10, 2022 at 6:30 p.m., attendees will be able to see what information the full ten part program runs through, so they can “try before they buy” into the course, which costs only $5 and starts this January.
In this preview, Mau will offer many points to think about when planning for your own end of life plans or those of a loved one. Using personal experience, a professional background in financial services and a good sense of humor, attendees will gain a guide in Mau to help them through this transition process.
Lastly, Joe Thesing from Home Federal Bank and Investigator Kaylee Inglett from the La Crescent Police Department will present Online Security and Fraud Prevention on Wednesday, November 16, 2022 at 10:30 a.m.
Online scams are more prevalent than ever, but there are actions you can take to protect your privacy and personal information. Thesing and Inglett will cover what to watch out for and how to report online scams, such as banking, telephone, investment and ticket scams.
Keep your identity safe and ask our experts questions on what to watch out for locally and nationally in cyber security.
All programs will be held at La Crescent Public Library and are free to attend. No registration is required. For questions, call the library at 507-895-4047.
