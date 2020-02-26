Submitted by Riquell Witt
FIRST LEGO League in Minnesota (MN FLL) is part of a global robotics program that includes more than 255,000 kids in 88 countries. High Tech Kids, in partnership with FIRST, has been bringing FIRST LEGO League to Minnesota since 1998.
Teams collaborate to build and program an autonomous robot to score points on a thematic playing surface (the Robot Game) and create an innovative solution to a problem correlating to the yearly theme (the Project), all guided by the FIRST Core Values.
These three elements; the Robot Game, the Project, and FIRST Core Values make up what is called The Challenge.
The theme of The Challenge changes every year and is based on a real-world scientific topic.
The “A” team finished 2nd at State and will progress to FIRST World Championships in Detroit, Michigan. April 29-May 2, 2020. They will be among the 70,000 Attending, 1400 teams from 70+ countries.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.