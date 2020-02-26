La Crescent LEGO league
Buy Now

The “A” Team from left to right: Cheryl Van Atta (Coach), Emma Sannes (Aquinas-7th grade), Samantha Witt (St Peters-8th grade), Lucas Dykman (LaCrescent-7th grade), Diana Van Atta (St Peters-8th grade), Caroline Paulson (Aquinas-7th grade) and Doug Harpenou (Coach/Principal St.Peters/Crucifixion).

 Submitted

Submitted by Riquell Witt

FIRST LEGO League in Minnesota (MN FLL) is part of a global robotics program that includes more than 255,000 kids in 88 countries. High Tech Kids, in partnership with FIRST, has been bringing FIRST LEGO League to Minnesota since 1998.

Teams collaborate to build and program an autonomous robot to score points on a thematic playing surface (the Robot Game) and create an innovative solution to a problem correlating to the yearly theme (the Project), all guided by the FIRST Core Values. 

These three elements; the Robot Game, the Project, and FIRST Core Values make up what is called The Challenge.

The theme of The Challenge changes every year and is based on a real-world scientific topic.

The “A” team finished 2nd at State and will progress to  FIRST World Championships in Detroit, Michigan. April 29-May 2, 2020. They will be among the 70,000 Attending, 1400 teams from 70+ countries.

Load comments