Through a Southeast Minnesota Initiative Foundation (SMIF) grant-funded program at the Keep Company Co-working Office you will have unique opportunities to seek advice, grow your business, or put your ideas in to a plan to launch your start-up business. Summer consultations include:

Dane Lamb, owner of Kick Marketing LLC, has over 30 years of marketing experience to share. He can advise and assist your startup or established business with marketing strategy, graphic and copywriting, creative work, and management of marketing/advertising projects.

Load comments