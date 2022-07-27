Through a Southeast Minnesota Initiative Foundation (SMIF) grant-funded program at the Keep Company Co-working Office you will have unique opportunities to seek advice, grow your business, or put your ideas in to a plan to launch your start-up business. Summer consultations include:
Dane Lamb, owner of Kick Marketing LLC, has over 30 years of marketing experience to share. He can advise and assist your startup or established business with marketing strategy, graphic and copywriting, creative work, and management of marketing/advertising projects.
Sidney Miller, La Crescent Chamber of Commerce Intern, is a student at Luther College studying Global Health and Political Science. She has experience running social media accounts through an organizational leadership position and her job on-campus. If you are looking for assistance setting up, or have questions about your business’s social media pages –such as Facebook, Instagram, or LinkedIn email Sidney at millsi01@luther.edu to set up an appointment.
Caleb Lombardo, of Lombardo Digital Marketing, can help businesses with product optimization, logistics consultation, content marketing, social media management, website development, graphic and logo design and more. Email Caleb at caleb@lombardodigitalmarketing.com to set up an appointment at Keep Company Co-Working.
Keep Company was created for a diverse group of workers who may include business start-ups, freelancers, remote workers, and other independent professionals who need the support of a traditional office amenities and workspace. Open office hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Thursday at 111 S Walnut St Suite B, La Crescent, MN 55947.
This space was made possible by matching funding from Acentek, Home Federal, Merchants Bank, ESB and CEDA.
